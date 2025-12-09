Anna Bhagya rice illegally sent abroad, says BJP’s CT Ravi

BELAGAVI: As many as 570 persons were arrested in 485 incidents connected with the illegal transport, storage, and sale of rice supplied under the Anna Bhagya scheme. The State government, however, has rejected the BJP’s demand for a probe by an SIT into these cases.

BJP MLC CT Ravi said the rice was illegally exported to other countries.

In his reply, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister KH Muniyappa said that 29,603 quintals of rice have been recovered and 314 vehicles have been seized. He also said that 461 cases have been registered. A CID probe has been ordered in a case reported in Yadagir, and an FIR has been filed in a case in Koppal, he said.

But, Ravi maintained that going by the minister’s reply, the irregularity was rampant across the state, and demand an SIT probe.

As these activities were not restricted to the state and expanded to neighbouring states, a comprehensive investigation should be conducted, he said, alleging that the rice was also being exported to other counties.

Indira Kits from Jan

Muniyappa said that the government has been taking enough legal measures to act against the forces involved in such illegal activities. Also,

to discourage them, the government has intended to supply pulses, salt, sugar and oil, in place of 5 kg of additional rice, through Indira Kits, from next month. “This move could also address the issue of malnutrition,” he said.