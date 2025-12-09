Beer sales dip in Karnataka; Minister RB Thimmapur blames weather

BELAGAVI: Karnataka has recorded a significant decline in beer sales this financial year, with Excise Minister RB Thimmapur reporting a 19.55% negative growth. Addressing the Council on Monday, he revealed that 195.27 lakh cases of beer were sold till the end of September 2025—47.46 lakh cases fewer compared to the corresponding period last year.

Responding to a notice moved by Opposition Chief Whip N Ravikumar and MLC KS Naveen regarding the allocation of excise revenue for the treatment of alcohol-related liver diseases, Thimmapur cited weather conditions as the prime reason for declining beer consumption. “Heavy rains and an extended cold climate have led to a dip in beer sales,” he said.

The minister clarified that excise revenue is deposited in the state’s Consolidated Fund and is spent only on programmes approved in the budget. “There is no system to divert funds from one department’s revenue to a specific purpose,” he added, countering the Opposition’s demand to earmark at least 20% of excise income for liver disease treatment. Thimmapur said the government is already implementing multiple health schemes to address the medical needs of citizens.

Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science & Technology B Sriramulu Bosaraju said that the state does not encourage alcohol consumption. “We are constantly creating awareness about the harmful effects of alcohol. Regulation must also come through self-discipline among citizens,” he said.