Centre says it cannot intervene as SARFAESI allows auction of Karnataka coffee estates

SHIVAMOGGA: The Union government has clarified that it cannot intervene in banks’ recovery proceedings against defaulting coffee growers under the SARFAESI Act, calling it a commercial decision. It reiterated that coffee plantations are not treated as agricultural land for SARFAESI exemption and said affected borrowers can only seek relief through Debt Recovery Tribunals.

The Union government’s clarification comes at a time when thousands of planters in Karnataka are staring at the imminent auction of their plantations.

Replying to an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that recovery action under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act is a commercial decision of banks and financial institutions, and the Centre does not interfere in such matter.

The reply came in response to a question by Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Kota Srinivasa Poojary, who sought details on whether public sector banks were auctioning coffee plantations of overdue borrowers and whether the government planned to stop online auctions, considering the distress faced by growers.

The Finance Ministry clarified that coffee plantations are not treated as ‘agricultural land’ for the purpose of exemption under Section 31(i) of the SARFAESI Act, based on a Karnataka High Court judgment. The court had ruled that plantation crops such as coffee, tea, rubber, pepper and cardamom do not fall under the definition of agricultural land for SARFAESI protection, thereby allowing banks to proceed with enforcement action.

The government further informed that recovery proceedings initiated earlier by Union Bank of India and Indian Bank against coffee estate owners were upheld by the Karnataka High Court in January 2021. While one of the affected borrowers later withdrew his Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court in August 2023, another petition is still pending. However, there is no stay on the SARFAESI action, enabling banks to continue auctions.