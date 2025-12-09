Complete inaction from Siddaramaiah government on farmer-related problems: BJP leader Vijayendra

BELAGAVI: “The Karnataka government is becoming completely inactive at a time when the legislature is expected to discuss the state’s most pressing issues,” alleged BJP state president BY Vijayendra at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here on Monday.
He said, “The problems of sugarcane farmers remain unresolved, and maize growers have no one listening to their grievances. Farmers are being forced to sell their produce to middlemen at low prices. Prices of cotton, Tur dal and several other crops have crashed, yet the government is not making any effort towards farmers’ welfare,” he alleged.
Vijayendra said, “No development work is taking place and no recruitment is happening in key departments. The ongoing power struggle for the CM’s chair has cast a dark shadow over the state.”
To Congress’ accusation that BJP did not support the farmers’ protest in Punjab, Vijayendra said what happens in Punjab or America is not the real concern. “Our priority is Karnataka farmers, and that is why we are supporting their ongoing protest. We fully back tomorrow’s farmers’ agitation,” he added.
Govt must address issues or step down: Chalavadi
Council Opposition leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said the state government should either address key public grievances or step down.
He said the government’s apathy has aggravated issues concerning farmers, teachers and students. “Farmers are suffering due to excess and scanty rainfall. Maize procurement confusion continues, while sugarcane growers are protesting. The government’s policies have created these crises,” he said. He accused the government of neglecting the concerns of Kalyana Karnataka, Kittur Karnataka and the entire northern region.
“I have written to the Speaker insisting that North Karnataka should be given top priority. Instead, they are importing Bengaluru’s issues here and sidelining regional demands,” he charged. “This is a government on the loot and is unable to perform. It is only interested in protecting its own power-sharing deals. People don’t want your quarrels. They want solutions. Give solutions or resign,” he said.
CT Ravi demands white paper
BJP national general secretary and former minister CT Ravi on Monday accused the government of turning a blind eye to the crisis faced by maize farmers.
Ravi on Monday said maize farmers have been agitating for one-and-a-half months, yet the government has shown “absolute indifference”.
“We have been raising farmers’ issues continuously, and we will take it up again inside the House,” he added.
He further demanded a white paper on the compensation sanctioned, disbursed, and spent so far.