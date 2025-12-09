Complete inaction from Siddaramaiah government on farmer-related problems: BJP leader Vijayendra

BELAGAVI: “The Karnataka government is becoming completely inactive at a time when the legislature is expected to discuss the state’s most pressing issues,” alleged BJP state president BY Vijayendra at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here on Monday.

He said, “The problems of sugarcane farmers remain unresolved, and maize growers have no one listening to their grievances. Farmers are being forced to sell their produce to middlemen at low prices. Prices of cotton, Tur dal and several other crops have crashed, yet the government is not making any effort towards farmers’ welfare,” he alleged.

Vijayendra said, “No development work is taking place and no recruitment is happening in key departments. The ongoing power struggle for the CM’s chair has cast a dark shadow over the state.”

To Congress’ accusation that BJP did not support the farmers’ protest in Punjab, Vijayendra said what happens in Punjab or America is not the real concern. “Our priority is Karnataka farmers, and that is why we are supporting their ongoing protest. We fully back tomorrow’s farmers’ agitation,” he added.

Govt must address issues or step down: Chalavadi

Council Opposition leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said the state government should either address key public grievances or step down.

He said the government’s apathy has aggravated issues concerning farmers, teachers and students. “Farmers are suffering due to excess and scanty rainfall. Maize procurement confusion continues, while sugarcane growers are protesting. The government’s policies have created these crises,” he said. He accused the government of neglecting the concerns of Kalyana Karnataka, Kittur Karnataka and the entire northern region.