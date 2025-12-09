Gold, lithium found in Karnataka forests, pressure on to give clearance

BENGALURU: The state Mines and Geology Department has prepared a list of 65 locations where the study and exploration for gold and other rare earth minerals is happening. Large quantities of gold and lithium have been found in Koppal and Raichur. But extraction and detailed research has been stalled as the areas fall under protected forests.

“For the first time and in a rare case, we found 12-14 gm of gold per tonne in Amrapur block of Koppal district. Usually during studies and mining, it is around 2-3 gm of gold per tonne. At Hutti Gold Mines, it is around 2-2.5 gm. But the location in Koppal is in the virgin forest patch and we have applied for forest clearance,” department sources told TNIE.

It is only the second instance of lithium being found in the country after the detection in Jammu and Kashmir Valley. The metal has been found at Amareshwara in Raichur. “Here, too, the forest clearance has not been obtained. If allowed, Karnataka will be the first state to extract lithium,” they added.

‘Lithium deposit discovered in 2023, but no drilling work has been done’

Details of the findings and clearances to be obtained were discussed by officials from state and central government agencies at the last detailed board meeting in November 2025.

The study and exploration of rare and precious metals is done in four stages. The first two stages combine reconnaissance, pitting and fencing. The final two stages involve drilling up to 500 metres and preliminary mining. The first two stages have been completed in Koppal and Raichur.