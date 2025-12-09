Karnataka Assembly opens winter session with tributes, CM Siddaramaiah announces Thimmakka award

BELAGAVI: The Legislative Assembly opened its winter session in Belagavi on Monday with obituary references to several eminent personalities who passed away recently. Speaker UT Khader led the House in paying respects to MLA HY Meti, former MLAs RV Devaraj and Shivasharanappa Gowda Patil, environmentalist Salumarada Thimmakka, author Dr SL Bhyrappa, and comedian MS Umesh. The House observed a minute’s silence.

CM Siddaramaiah said that his government will institute a state award in the name of Salumarada Thimmakka. He also said a memorial for Bhyrappa will come up in Mysuru. Siddaramaiah called Thimmakka “a mother to thousands of saplings”.

He said that she had requested for a museum at her native Belur, a proposal the government would now pursue. The CM praised Bhyrappa’s disciplined writing life and his hit novels, including Parva, Vamshavruksha, Uttarakanda, and Nayi Neralu. “Despite ideological differences, I deeply respected his literary contributions,” Siddaramaiah said.

The CM described Meti as a “secular leader loved across communities.” LoP R Ashoka called Meti “a gentleman politician whose loss is irreparable to Karnataka’s political landscape.” He also expressed grief over the sudden death of former MLA Devaraj on his birthday and remembered actor Umesh for “bringing smiles despite personal hardships.”