Karnataka House panel to review private school licence norms after MLCs seek relaxations

BELAGAVI: Following the demand from MLCs cutting across party lines to relax norms in renewing licences of private schools, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangrappa said that a House Committee will study the issue and make recommendations.

Speaking in the Council on Monday, MLCs said that the norms are so stringent that private institutions are finding it hard to meet them.

They also wondered why the government was putting so many restrictions on private institutions and the same norms were not applied for government schools.

“ It is surprising that the government thinks that the safety of the students of private institutions is more important than those in government schools. The government should bring uniform laws,” said BJP MLC SV Sankanur.

BJP MLC Shashil Namoshi said that the norms set by the government are leading to corruption, as not just the education department but other departments such as PWD and fire are also involved.

The Congress MLCs also criticised the government for putting several restrictions that they believe are “absurd and impractical”.