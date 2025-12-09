Primary schools will not be shut to set up KPS, reiterates Minister Madhu Bangarappa

BELAGAVI: Denying reports that the State government would close down primary schools and set up Karnataka Public Schools (KPS), Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa stated that rumours were being spread through social media. No school would be closed, rather more would be opened if the situation demands, he added.

During question hour, he said he has nowhere mentioned that Kannada medium schools would be closed, but a misconception was being spread through the media, and his government was committed to preserving Kannada schools.

However, he said KPS were being opened to upgrade the quality of education, with kindergarten to PU classes under a single roof. On children having to travel long distances to these schools, he said free transport would be provided to poor children. He promised that KPS would not affect nearby schools.

The minister informed the House that 309 public schools are functioning and 900 more would be opened in financial year 2025-26 -- 400 more than what was promised in the budget. Among the additional KPS, 200 would be established from the Rs 1250 crore fund from Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board, and the rest from the Minority Development department for Urdu schools. Also, 100 government schools would be set up in mining-affected districts.

To a query on not allowing recruitment in government-aided primary schools, he said block education officers and deputy directors have been asked to speed up the process of furnishing details on vacant posts. He clarified that there were no financial constraints, but the process was hit due to the government’s decision on internal reservation. Bangarappa said a grant of Rs 111.88 crore has been released for distributing shoes and socks to children in government and aided schools.