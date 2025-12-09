Siddaramaiah will complete term: Congress MLC Yathindra

BELAGAVI: Even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar are chanting the unity mantra with their breakfast meetings, Congress MLC Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah said his father will be in office for the full five-year term. He said that the Congress high command is yet to take any decision on the issue, he said.

“There was no power tussle... it was all created by the Opposition. DK Shivakumar has asked for an opportunity (to serve as CM). The high command said there was no situation as such to change the leadership. The BJP has been saying that the CM will change since the Congress government came to power. They can only dream about it,” the MLC told reporters, adding that the high command leaders did not summon Siddaramaiah for any discussion.

Meanwhile, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh said, “Whether it will be five years is a matter left to the high command. So none of us can talk about this. For now, issues concerning North Karnataka should be discussed in the Belagavi session.”

Former minister KN Rajanna said he will not become minister if Shivakumar becomes the CM. Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa said both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are united and will face the Opposition together. “Our aim is to discuss the issues of North Karnataka. Let the Opposition move a no-confidence motion…,” he said.

But Shivakumar’s camp expects that Sonia Gandhi may summon both him and the CM after the state legislature and Parliament sessions conclude on December 19.