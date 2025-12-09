University guest lecturers seek regularisation of service in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Members of the Karnataka State Universities Guest Lecturers’ Association have urged the government to regularise their services at the earliest.

Dr Gangadhar Reddy N, president of the association, said on Monday that Bangalore University has not made any recruitment for vacant posts of professor or assistant professor since 1998. This has hampered the quality of higher education and research in the university, he said, adding, “Guest lecturers form 94% of teaching staff. The situation is no different in other universities, including Mysore, Tumkur, Kannada, Gulbarga and Karnatak.”

For good ranking under National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and to get Central funds, the university submitted a list of guest lecturers as regular faculty members. Guest lecturers have all qualifications as per UGC norms, including SLET, NET and PhD, and have 15 years of teaching experience. Despite these qualifications, their services have not been regularised. They are paid between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 only. The BU was ranked 65th in the country by NIRF in 2025, he said.