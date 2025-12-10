DKS slams Centre, says it is betraying farmers

BELAGAVI: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar launched a sharp attack on the Union Government, accusing it of “betraying farmers” by refusing to procure their crops. Speaking to reporters at Sambra Airport, Belagavi, on Tuesday, Shivakumar said the Centre must be held accountable for withholding dues owed to Karnataka.

“The Centre is not purchasing farmers produce. Instead of staging protests here, the Opposition should exert pressure on the Centre to start procurement,” he said.

Responding to BJP-led protests, Shivakumar asserted that the State Government has consistently stood with farmers. “We have already begun the procurement of sugarcane and maize. We have issued clear instructions to support farmers. But the Fair and Remunerative Price is fixed by the Union Government,” he said.