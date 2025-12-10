DKS slams Centre, says it is betraying farmers

BELAGAVI: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar launched a sharp attack on the Union Government, accusing it of “betraying farmers” by refusing to procure their crops. Speaking to reporters at Sambra Airport, Belagavi, on Tuesday, Shivakumar said the Centre must be held accountable for withholding dues owed to Karnataka.
“The Centre is not purchasing farmers produce. Instead of staging protests here, the Opposition should exert pressure on the Centre to start procurement,” he said.
Responding to BJP-led protests, Shivakumar asserted that the State Government has consistently stood with farmers. “We have already begun the procurement of sugarcane and maize. We have issued clear instructions to support farmers. But the Fair and Remunerative Price is fixed by the Union Government,” he said.
Shivakumar criticised the state BJP for targeting the State Government instead of questioning the Centre. “The BJP should protest against the Union Government. Fighting against us is meaningless when the real decisions lie with Delhi,” he said. The DyCM reiterated that Karnataka expects the Centre to release the pending funds due to the state, adding that the delay has affected key programmes and support mechanisms for farmers.
BJP’s sudden love for farmers is pure hypocrisy, says Laxmi
Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar accused the BJP of displaying “sudden affection” for farmers despite its past record of neglect and brutality.
Reacting to BJP’s statewide demonstrations, Laxmi said, “The BJP seems to have suddenly developed compassion for farmers. Let them first release a list of what they have actually done for farmers. They should be ashamed.”