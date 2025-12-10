Govt has 2.8 lakh vacancies, admits Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: In a candid admission before the House, the Siddaramaiah government on Tuesday admitted what citizens already feel every day - Karnataka is governed by a skeletal staff. A staggering 2.8 lakh sanctioned posts lie vacant, crippling public services from classrooms to hospitals.

The numbers laid bare are brutal. The primary education department has a jaw-dropping 79,600 vacancies – the single biggest black hole. The health and medical education department has 37,000 posts vacant, while in the higher education department, 13,600 posts of lecturers are unfilled.

The animal husbandry department has 11,000 posts vacant, while the unfilled posts in backward classes welfare department is 8,500, finance department 7,600, law and human rights department 7,600, agriculture department 6,800, forest department 6,400, DPAR 6,000, cooperation department 4,700 and women and child development department 3,300.