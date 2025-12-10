Govt to fast-track North Karnataka projects as Cabinet meets in Belagavi

BENGALURU: In a bold move to tackle decades of alleged regional neglect, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh has fired off an urgent letter to all Principal Secretaries, Additional Chief Secretaries, and department heads— fast-track your files, because the next Cabinet meeting is being held in Belagavi smack in the middle of the winter Legislative session - and North Karnataka’s long-ignored demands will take centre stage.

Sources say the government is deliberately according “primacy” to issues from the northern districts in the Cabinet meeting. The trigger? The findings of the Regional Imbalances Commission, which exposed a glaring gap - whether it’s hospitals, colleges, roads, or basic civic amenities, and said North Karnataka’s infrastructure lags “far behind” the glittering facilities in Bengaluru and other southern regions.

Cabinet sources hint that a flurry of North Karnataka-centric decisions - from new civic infrastructure, health , education, medical colleges to irrigation projects and industrial corridors - could get the green light in Belagavi itself.