Karnataka clocked 57,733 cyber cases in three years

BELAGAVI: According to a shocking statistic revealed in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, the state witnessed 57,733 cybercrimes in the last three years with people losing a whopping Rs 5,475 crore.

The police, however, managed to detect only 10,717 cases and recover only Rs 627 crore. But the number of such cases being reported has come down because of initiatives taken by the government this year.

Tabling detailed data on cybercrimes while replying to a query by MLA Cement Manju, Home Minister G Parameshwara said changes have been brought to the Police Act to empower the police to curb and detect such crimes. Despite steps taken by the government, persons involved in such crimes have been duping innocent people using advanced technology, he added.

The number of cybercrimes reported in 2023 was 22,255 and money swindled was Rs 873.29 crore. The police detected 6,159 cases and managed to recover Rs 177 crore.

This year though the number of cases has come down, the money stolen has risen to Rs 2,039 crore. In all, 1,009 cases have been detected and Rs 127 crore recovered.

Parameshwara said the dip in number is because of several initiatives taken by the Home Department, including setting up of 43 CyberCrime, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) police stations across the state.