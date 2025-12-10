Karnataka will be top investment destination, says minister MB Patil

Patil said ‘Invest beyond Bengaluru’ aims at the overall development of industries and all clearances will be done swiftly. “Everybody is moving from ‘invest with ease’ to ‘fastest investment’. We are offering incentives in districts other than Bengaluru, and are in discussions with several foreign companies for investments,” he said, adding the state has made land acquisition and purchase simple.

“Earlier, we had single-window clearance for investments, but actually there were multiple windows. We have amended the rules in favour of investors. They can get NOCs and other clearances based on self-declarations. We are adopting some of the best practices of other states. The change will begin in three months,” he said. The state has come out with Karnataka Clean Mobility Policy 2025-2030 and Karnataka Defence Policy 2022-27. It has cleared 1,888 projects in three years and is expecting investments of up to Rs 5.02 lakh crore.