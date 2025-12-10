Karnataka will be top investment destination, says minister MB Patil

BELAGAVI: Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries MB Patil said Karnataka will be the best place for business in the country, considering the competition among various states.
Replying to a question by MLC Keshav Prasad (BJP) in the Legislative Council, he said the State Government has to be serious about industrial clearance, considering the tough competition among states to attract investors. The government is adopting the best policies to encourage investments. “There is cut-throat contest to woo investors. Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra are pitching for investors, and we cannot be left behind,” he said.
Patil said ‘Invest beyond Bengaluru’ aims at the overall development of industries and all clearances will be done swiftly. “Everybody is moving from ‘invest with ease’ to ‘fastest investment’. We are offering incentives in districts other than Bengaluru, and are in discussions with several foreign companies for investments,” he said, adding the state has made land acquisition and purchase simple.
“Earlier, we had single-window clearance for investments, but actually there were multiple windows. We have amended the rules in favour of investors. They can get NOCs and other clearances based on self-declarations. We are adopting some of the best practices of other states. The change will begin in three months,” he said. The state has come out with Karnataka Clean Mobility Policy 2025-2030 and Karnataka Defence Policy 2022-27. It has cleared 1,888 projects in three years and is expecting investments of up to Rs 5.02 lakh crore.