Vande Bharat from Bengaluru to Ernakulam carries 55k passengers

BENGALURU: The KSR Bengaluru–Ernakulam–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express service, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11, has received a huge response in its first month of operation, with bookings crossing 100% of its passenger capacity in both directions and more than 55,000 passengers travelling so far.

The train is the first inter-state semi high speed premium train connecting the southern states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. In November, the Bengaluru–Ernakulam service carried 11,447 passengers with an average booking of 127%.

In December, it carried 16,129 passengers with an average booking of 117%, according to data from South Western Railways (SWR), Bengaluru Division. The Ernakulam–Bengaluru service carried 12,786 passengers in November, with an average booking of 141%. In December, the number rose to 14,742, with 106% average booking, the data showed.

The Railways calculates occupancy as the total number of bookings, including the waiting list. This means if there are 100 available seats and 27 bookings fall under the waiting list, it treats the occupancy as 127%.

The SWR is expecting a growth in demand for tickets on the train in December because of Christmas and New Year vacations, as well as Sabarimala pilgrimage. The train is a popular choice among daily commuters, business travellers, students and tourists, railway officials said.