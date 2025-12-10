Yathindra’s remark on CM irks DKS supporters

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra’s statement on Monday that his father will complete five years as the chief minister has created ripples within the Congress. While it irked Deputy CM DK Shivakumar’s camp, some legislators who were neutral to both the camps felt it embarrassing.

Some sources said Siddaramaiah on Monday advised Yathindra to not issue such statements on leadership change as the joint session of the legislature was in business and it would give fodder to the opposition parties to attack the government. Meanwhile, some other sources denied that Siddaramaiah advised his son against the statement. However, it became a hot topic as to whether Yathindra’s statement was a deliberate one to send out a message to Shivakumar’s camp.

The DKS camp is in the hope that the high command would summon both him and Siddaramaiah after the Assembly session and strongly believes that there will be a change in leadership in mid January 2026. The Siddaramaiah camp, meanwhile, strongly believe that the party high command would give green signal for the cabinet reshuffle after Sankranti festival.

On Tuesday, Yathindra said he had nothing more to add as he had said whatever he wanted to. Shivakumar said that he did not go deep into Yathindra’s statement but will speak to the latter. Law Minister HK Patil suggested that every leader should follow the party’s discipline. Shivakumar’s aide and Ramanagara MLA Hussain asked Yathindra not to play the role of the high command.

However, Urban Development Minister Byrati Suresh indirectly said that the former calls the shots if the question on change in leadership arises. There was also a difference of opinions within the ruling Congress as to who will be the ideological heir of Siddaramaiah.