Youth injured in leopard attack in Mandya

MANDYA: A youth was injured in a leopard attack while riding a bike in the Kattarghatta village limits of KR Pet taluk. Kiran, son of Satish, a farmer from the village, was injured in a leopard attack and is receiving treatment at the town’s government hospital.

Kiran suffered injuries in face, hands and legs. On Monday 8.30 pm, Kiran was riding his bike from his hometown Kattarghatta to his grandmother’s house in nearby Bandihole village when a leopard pounced on him on the outskirts of Kattarghatta.

As a result, Kiran fell off the bike. When the leopard jumped on the bike and attacked, it tore off chunks of flesh from his face and hands and legs, leaving Kiran unconscious.

Fortunately, the leopard that jumped on the bike also got scared and fled without attacking him again. After regaining consciousness, Kiran called his friend Sagar and asked for help. The injured Kiran was immediately admitted to the town’s government hospital and was treated.