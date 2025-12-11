All four tiger cubs rescued from Nagarahole die

MYSURU: The dramatic rescue of over 20 tigers and cubs near Nagarahole National Park within 45 days has ended in a tragedy as four of the cubs have died since they were pulled out of the wild and placed at the Chamundi Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Mysuru.

The deaths raised serious questions about violations of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in handling tiger-human conflict cases.

The cubs had been rescued from a maize field near Nagarahole on November 30, two full days after their mother was tranquilised and captured by the forest department. All the four cubs were sent to the rescue, conservation and rehabilitation centre in Koorgalli, where their mother was also housed. But the reunification was hesitant and delayed, and all the cubs died between December 1 and 9, wildlife experts said.

The preliminary report suggested that one died due to cardiopulmonary failure, the second because of acute severe gastritis, another because of haemorrhagic gastroenteritis and encephalitis and the last due to feline panleukopenia.