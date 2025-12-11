Amid soaring demand, NECC cautions public about suspected fake eggs

BENGALURU: With rise in demand for eggs, officials from the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) caution consumers to beware of fake eggs, called artificial or synthetic eggs.

Depending upon quality, retail price of eggs ranges from Rs 8-12 each.

“With the demand, the news of fake eggs has increased this season. There are checks on all registered poultries and farms. Efforts are on to tap the unorganised sector, particularly those in peri-urban and rural areas. The issue of plastic, machine-made, Chinese eggs and artificial insemination is being verified,” an NECC official said.

The officials say the fake eggs look like eggs, but in case of some the outer shell is little soft or excessively hard, in some other they look cracked with grey lines or the yolk is bright orange coloured and hard.

MSR Prasad, Zonal Chairman of Hospet, NECC, said, so far no fake eggs cases has been found in Karnataka, but strict vigil is being kept. While all efforts are being done to ensure consumers are supplied with farm fresh eggs, citizens must also exercise caution while purchasing, he said.

As per NECC data, presently 2.5 crore eggs are consumed a day by people in Karnataka, of which 80-90 lakh eggs are consumed in Bengaluru.

How to identify fake eggs

Shell is soft or too hard

Shell has crack marks and grey lines

Should not float in water

Yolk is bright orange coloured

Yolk is thicker than normal