Bengaluru’s egg prices hit all-time high of Rs 8 per piece

BENGALURU: Egg prices set a new high in Bengaluru, with one egg being sold in the retail market for Rs 8. Experts from the industry attributed the hike to multiple factors including export of eggs, dip in production, the onset of winter season when eggs are consumed most, the Christmas season and the approaching new year, when there is bulk demand for eggs from bakers. They said the prices are likely to come down by mid-January.

Karnataka Poultry Traders Association president K N Nagaraju said the demand for eggs is high as Bengaluru consumes a whopping 1.1 crore eggs per day. “During the winter season, people consume more eggs.

Dishes like omelettes, egg fried rice and egg bhurjis are more in demand now. Also, due to the upcoming Christmas and New Year, bakeries in the city are preparing cakes and other items in advance and are buying eggs in huge quantities, adding to the increase in demand.”

According to National Egg Co-ordination Committee (NECC) Bengaluru zonal chairman Venkateshwarulu T, the farm price for an egg on December 10 was Rs 6.75, which was an all-time high.