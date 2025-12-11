Bill to curb hate speech tabled in Assembly, BJP says it targets opposition in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: The State Government on Wednesday tabled 12 of the total 13 bills in the Assembly. Karnataka Prevention of Animal Slaughter and Protection (Amendment) Bill was not presented.

While 11 Bills presented by the government were accepted without any opposition, the Opposition, mainly the BJP, opposed he contentious Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill 2025.

The BJP leaders raised a strong voice against the government and opposed the Bill when it was presented by Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara. Speaker UT Khader, however, tabled the Bill and it was accepted.

BJP members said that the Bill was an attempt to target the Opposition. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, said that this bill is nothing but an “obsession” of the Ruling party. This is aimed at snatching freedom of expression, especially of the political opponents, he said.