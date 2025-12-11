BJP seeks white paper on development of North Karnataka

BELAGAVI: Both the House of the legislature on Wednesday discussed various issues concerning the development of North Karnataka districts.

In the Assembly, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka took the State Government to task, accusing it of just rendering lip service without delivering on the promises made to the people of North Karnataka.

Accusing the government of betraying the people of North Karnataka, Ashoka demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issue a white paper in the ongoing winter session on the allocation of funds and spending for the region’s development. “Don’t shed crocodile tears for the NK region. You must give clear information... clarify how much you promised and how much you have delivered,” Ashoka said.

Starting the discussion on the development of North Karnataka in the Assembly on Wednesday, Ashoka alleged that the Congress government has not spent even 20% of the total funds allocated for the region. He also alleged that people are putting up posters in public that eight ministers elected from the region are absconding.

“This is happening only because the CM has not taken the minister to task,” the BJP leader said, urging CM Siddaramaiah to sack “inefficient ministers”.