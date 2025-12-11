BJP seeks white paper on development of North Karnataka

BELAGAVI: Both the House of the legislature on Wednesday discussed various issues concerning the development of North Karnataka districts.
In the Assembly, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka took the State Government to task, accusing it of just rendering lip service without delivering on the promises made to the people of North Karnataka.
Accusing the government of betraying the people of North Karnataka, Ashoka demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issue a white paper in the ongoing winter session on the allocation of funds and spending for the region’s development. “Don’t shed crocodile tears for the NK region. You must give clear information... clarify how much you promised and how much you have delivered,” Ashoka said.
Starting the discussion on the development of North Karnataka in the Assembly on Wednesday, Ashoka alleged that the Congress government has not spent even 20% of the total funds allocated for the region. He also alleged that people are putting up posters in public that eight ministers elected from the region are absconding.
“This is happening only because the CM has not taken the minister to task,” the BJP leader said, urging CM Siddaramaiah to sack “inefficient ministers”.
Ashoka has claimed that in order to mobilise funds for development, the officials have suggested the government either stop the guarantee schemes or cut down the budget to different departments by at least 20%.
He said that the government is facing financial constraints for development. On increasing the height of Almatti Dam from 519 m to 524 m as promised by the Congress government, he said that the CM had announced in the last session that the government will allocate funds for land acquisition to increase the height.
“Now, the government has no funds to meet this promise. The government has promised funds to acquire land. Either the CM has to withdraw the guarantees or cut down budget allocation to mobilise funds to increase the height of Almatti Dam,” he said.
The issue echoed in the Council too.
MLC Hanumant Nirani presented striking data showing long-standing regional imbalance. Although North Karnataka is 8,917 sq km larger and more populous, both regions have 15 districts, prompting a demand for 4–6 new districts in the north.
Nirani highlighted political under-representation. He said the region has 18 fewer MLAs, 31 fewer MLCs, 2 fewer Lok Sabha seats, and 4 fewer Rajya Sabha seats than South Karnataka. He pointed to administrative imbalance as well—only 697 of 8,906 Vidhana Soudha employees (3%) are from North Karnataka.
Of the 264 Rajyotsava awardees, just 50 went to the region. It also has 10,603 fewer revenue villages, 591 fewer gram panchayats, and major gaps in schools, colleges, health facilities, PHCs and bank branches, he claimed, slamming the delay in key irrigation projects.
Senior member Vishwanath criticised the guarantee schemes, alleging they are pushing Karnataka into debt, now at Rs 8 lakh crore. “If even Rs 1 lakh crore had been diverted to the Upper Krishna Project, lakhs of hectares could have been irrigated,” he said. He further alleged corruption in the Governor’s office, claiming Vice-Chancellors are appointed for Rs 5 crore bribe, with ineligible candidates being selected.
MLC K Shivkumar pointed out that farmers abroad receive around USD 4,000 as support, while Indian farmers get just 49 UDS, contributing to distress and suicides. He urged the creation of an Agriculture Engineering Directorate in Raichur to boost mechanisation, research, and jobs. Despite the discussion focusing on North Karnataka’s burning issues, Belagavi MLCs Lakhan Jarkiholi, Channaraj Hattiholi and Prakash Hukkeri remained absent during the debate.
Meanwhile, BJP members in the Assembly poured out complaints against RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge.
The incident occurred when Arsikere MLA Shivalingegowda’s speech was frequently interrupted by BJP MLAs. Senior minister HK Patil objected to it, saying it was not a good trend by either party to interrupt while some member is speaking. “We are here to discuss the problems of North Karnataka. People are watching us,” he said, pointing out particularly Mangalore City South MLA Vedavyas Kamath.
Kamath objected to it, saying, “Why does not Patil say the same to Priyank? He does the same to us.”
Kalyana Path project taking shape
The ambitious Bidar–Chamarajanagar Kalyana Path four-lane highway project connecting North and South Karnataka is taking shape in the Kalyana Karnataka region, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi informed the Council on Wednesday.
Responding to a question by member Shashil Namoshi, he said the project is being implemented by KRDCL. The 1124.70-km highway is being developed with an allocation of Rs 1,000 crore.
“Of the 286 works taken up under the project, 281 are in progress, while five are in tendering stage. As per a report, work on 75 km of the highway has been completed at a cost of Rs 150 crore. The highway is expected to be ready by 2025–26,” Jarkiholi said. The project covers Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Koppal, Raichur, Ballari, and Vijayanagara districts.