Cabinet meets in Belagavi today, crucial decision likely on quota, IPL matches

BELAGAVI: A high-stakes Cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday evening in Belagavi is expected to deliberate on some of the most sensitive and politically charged issues confronting the State Government, including the High Court stay on the 56% reservation quota, informed sources told TNIE.

At the centre of the storm is the validity of the enhanced reservation matrix — SC quota raised from 15% to 17%, ST quota from 3% to 7%, and OBC quota fixed at 32% which pushes the total above the Supreme Court–mandated 50% cap. The High Court’s interim stay has frozen recruitment across departments, forcing the government into a tight corner during the ongoing winter session.

The Bommai-led BJP government had enacted the SC/ST Reservation Act, 2022, after securing the passage of bills in both Houses to legally enhance quotas. But with the court questioning the constitutional sustainability of the 56% ceiling breach, the issue has returned to the political centre stage.

According to sources, the cabinet may pursue one of two paths— Raise the matter in the legislature and formally request the Union Government to place the enhanced quota under the 9th Schedule of the Constitution, thereby granting it legal immunity or roll back to the earlier 50% quota structure- 15% for SCs and 3% for ST, to resume stalled recruitment immediately. The decision is expected to carry major political implications, especially for the ruling Congress, which has repeatedly projected itself as the champion of social justice.

Meanwhile, another sensitive issue hangs in the balance is the permission for hosting IPL matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Eleven people had died and dozens were injured during the RCB victory celebrations outside the stadium early this year.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the State Government will take a call after Thursday’s cabinet discussion. However, with a case already pending before the court, it remains unclear whether the cabinet will proceed with the matter.

With multiple flashpoint issues converging, the Cabinet meeting in Belagavi is poised to set the tone for the remainder of the winter session, and the political narrative beyond.