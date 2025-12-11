Council members unite to seek probe into MLA’s graft charges against Chairman Horatti in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: The members of the Legislative Council, cutting across party lines, took strong objection to the corruption allegations made against Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti by Congress MLA Nagaraj Yadav, and unanimously agreeing to form a committee chaired by Deputy Chairman MK Pranesh to inquire into the objectionable remarks made against the chair.

Right before the commencement of the winter session, the Congress member had made graft changes against Horatti in the recent recruitment of 30 staff members to the Council secretariat and also accused him of being biased towards the BJP and misusing the authority. However, the latter has rubbished these charges.

On Wednesday, JDS MLC SL Bhojegowada raised the issue and said that Yadav’s remarks were uncommon and showing disrespect to the chair. Questioning the credibility of the chairman is serious and speaking against the rule given by the chair was sheer unconstitutional, BJP MLC CT Ravi said. Congress MLCs BK Hariprasad and KS Puttannaiah maintained that it would not be fair to discuss the issue in the House, but it needed to be decided by forming a committee of senior MLCs.

Hariparsad also raised the objection against the corruption allegations made against Assembly Speaker UT Khader by former speaker and Uttara Kannada MP Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri and questioned the stand of the Opposition on such allegations.

However, Puttanna suggested forming a committee headed by Deputy Chairman MK Pranesh, comprising House and Opposition leader and some senior members and deliberate the issue also by inviting the member in question.