Final notification of Revenue Act within month: Minister Krishna Byre Gowda

BELAGAVI: The final notification to implement amendments to Section 95 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964 will be finalised soon. The amended Section will simplify the land conversion process, particularly converting agricultural land to non-agricultural land, the government stated.

On a query by MLC Ramojigowda in the Council on Wednesday, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda admitted to the delay in bringing out the amendment, and said it was because of inter-ministerial consultations and proper definition of draft rules to avoid any ambiguity in future.

He said, “The amendment will simplify conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes. Consultations have already been held with various departments, and feedback and suggestions have been gathered. Appropriate rules are being formulated. Once implemented, the land conversion process will be shortened by 3-4 months.”

The government issued a draft notification on September 17 to amend the Karnataka Land Revenue Rules, 1966. For the first time since 1966, such comprehensive changes have been brought in to simplify land conversion exercises, he said.

“To promote small-scale industries, land conversion will not be required for areas up to two acres, and the process can directly go through a plan approval. Also, no conversion will be necessary for renewable energy projects, and rules related to the functioning of revenue courts are being formulated,” he said.

The earlier rules did not have a provision for a revenue court, acquisition of government land and summary and terminal inquiry. The amendment has addressed all of them. The final notification could be issued in a month, though officials are seeking 3-4 months, he added.

Bills tabled in Assembly

The other Bills which tabled were— Karnataka Labour Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, Bill to change the name of Rani Channamma University as Kittur Ranichannamma University, Drug and Cosmetics ( Karnataka Amendment) Bill, Karnataka Rent (Amendment) Bill, and Karnataka Cine and Cultural Activities (Welfare) Amendment Bill.