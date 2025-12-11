Greater Bengaluru Governance, Social Boycott Prevention Bills introduced in Karnataka Assembly

BELAGAVI: Social Welfare Minister Dr H C Mahadevappa tabled two reform-oriented bills in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday.
He tabled the Greater Bengaluru Governance (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025 on behalf of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, and also introduced the Karnataka Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Bill, 2025 in his own capacity as Social Welfare Minister.
Both bills are expected to come up for discussion either on Friday or during the following week as part of the ongoing session.
Greater Bengaluru Governance Amendment Bill:
The Greater Bengaluru Governance (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025 seeks to bring far-reaching changes to the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024 with the aim of improving coordination, responsiveness, and accountability within the Greater Bengaluru Authority.
A key highlight of the Bill is the inclusion of top government officials as ex-officio members. The Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development) and Additional/Principal Secretary (Finance) will now be part of the Authority, ensuring seamless inter-departmental decision-making for metropolitan governance.
The Bill expands political representation by permitting participation of all MPs, MLAs, Rajya Sabha members, and MLCs whose constituencies fall wholly or partly within the Authority limits. This move is intended to create greater democratic involvement and oversight over Bengaluru’s governance structure.
Significant electoral-related amendments have also been proposed. The Bill mandates time-bound ward delimitation, requiring reorganisation of boundaries in newly added areas within three months.
Additionally, if census data becomes available at least six months before municipal elections, delimitation must be completed before the elections are held.
To ensure democratic representation in newly incorporated zones, elections must be conducted within six months of their addition to the Authority limits. Until elections are held, the government may nominate one member for every 20,000 residents in such areas—though without voting rights. The Bill also clarifies that nominated members will serve on constituency-level coordination committees.
Further, the Bill streamlines building permission rules by incorporating government approval and composite fee provisions, replacing earlier restrictive clauses.
Karnataka Social Boycott Prevention Bill:
Alongside administrative reforms in Bengaluru, the government has proposed a socially progressive law to tackle discriminatory practices. The Karnataka Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Bill, 2025 seeks to completely outlaw caste-based or community-imposed social boycotts, including decisions enforced by caste panchayats or similar bodies.
The Bill clearly defines what constitutes a social boycott—ranging from denial of professional or social interactions, blocking participation in community ceremonies, restricting access to public spaces, forcing others to cut ties, to expelling individuals from the community.
Social boycott is declared a punishable offence, attracting up to three years imprisonment, a fine up to Rs 1 lakh, or both.
Participating in meetings or assemblies convened to impose a social boycott will itself be treated as an unlawful assembly, liable for penal action. All previous community-imposed boycotts will automatically become invalid once the law comes into force.
The Bill also provides a clear grievance mechanism, allowing victims to approach the police or a First-Class Magistrate. A dedicated Social Boycott Prevention Officer will be appointed to identify cases, assist investigations, and coordinate with district authorities.
Courts may award recovered fines as compensation to victims.