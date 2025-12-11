Greater Bengaluru Governance, Social Boycott Prevention Bills introduced in Karnataka Assembly

Greater Bengaluru Governance Amendment Bill:

The Greater Bengaluru Governance (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025 seeks to bring far-reaching changes to the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024 with the aim of improving coordination, responsiveness, and accountability within the Greater Bengaluru Authority.

A key highlight of the Bill is the inclusion of top government officials as ex-officio members. The Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development) and Additional/Principal Secretary (Finance) will now be part of the Authority, ensuring seamless inter-departmental decision-making for metropolitan governance.

The Bill expands political representation by permitting participation of all MPs, MLAs, Rajya Sabha members, and MLCs whose constituencies fall wholly or partly within the Authority limits. This move is intended to create greater democratic involvement and oversight over Bengaluru’s governance structure.

Significant electoral-related amendments have also been proposed. The Bill mandates time-bound ward delimitation, requiring reorganisation of boundaries in newly added areas within three months.

Additionally, if census data becomes available at least six months before municipal elections, delimitation must be completed before the elections are held.

To ensure democratic representation in newly incorporated zones, elections must be conducted within six months of their addition to the Authority limits. Until elections are held, the government may nominate one member for every 20,000 residents in such areas—though without voting rights. The Bill also clarifies that nominated members will serve on constituency-level coordination committees.

Further, the Bill streamlines building permission rules by incorporating government approval and composite fee provisions, replacing earlier restrictive clauses.