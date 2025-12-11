IPL matches won’t leave Bengaluru, says Dy CM Shivakumar

BELAGAVI: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said a decision on allowing IPL matches at Chinnaswamy stadium would be taken after discussing it in the cabinet meeting at Belagavi on Thursday

After meeting the newly elected KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad in Belagavi, Shivakumar said, “We have no intention of stopping cricket matches at Chinnaswamy stadium, but we have to think of crowd control measures. We will also have to incorporate Michael D’Cunha committee suggestions in a phased manner. Venkatesh Prasad has also agreed to it. Our government is committed to organising cricket matches without denting the reputation of the state.”

“The newly elected President of KSCA and his team met us today, seeking the government’s cooperation. We will not allow any of the matches, including the IPL events, to be shifted out of Bengaluru. We will have to work together on this,” he said.

Tourneys soon, says Prasad

International cricket matches, including the IPL, will soon resume at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium. Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Venkatesh Prasad said that cricket fans will receive this good news soon. He visited the KSCA ground in Raj Nagar here on Wednesday, inspected the building, and later spoke to officials.