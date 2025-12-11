Karnataka

Karnataka assembly sees heated debate over Ashoka’s change of guard remark

Ashoka said development in North Karnataka has suffered because media speculation about a possible change of guard has diverted focus and slowed key activities in the region.
BELAGAVI: The Legislative Assembly witnessed a heated debate on Wednesday over Leader of Opposition and senior BJP MLA R Ashoka’s statement on a possible change of guard in the state.

During a discussion on the development of North Karnataka, Ashoka said that because of media reports speculating a possible change of guard in the state, development activities, especially in the North Karnataka region, have taken a beating. Some leaders from the ruling Congress also issued speculative statements in this regard.

“Recently, a Congress MLC’s post on social media stated that Deputy CM DK Shivakumar will soon become CM. He later deleted the post stating that he posted it by mistake. Elected representatives from the ruling party are busy indulging in such actions ignoring development activities,” Ashoka said.

This statement irked Congress MLAs and ministers, who accused Ashoka of raising irrelevant matters in the Assembly. Minister Priyank Kharge sought to know if development activities did not suffer when three chief ministers were changed during the BJP rule.

Priyank further said, “No chief minister completed his five-year term during the BJP rule in the state. That party and its leaders, including ministers and MLAs, wasted time in lobbying and changing chief ministers. Did it not have an adverse impact on the development of the state then?”

