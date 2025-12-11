Karnataka reports 37.48 lakh homeless, housing schemes underway, says minister Zameer Ahmed Khan

BELAGAVI: Karnataka Minister for Housing, Waqf, and Minorities Welfare Zameer Ahmed Khan informed the Legislative Council on Wednesday that there are 37,48,700 homeless people in the state. He was responding to a question raised by MLC K Shivkumar during the Question Hour.

According to the Union Government norms, a survey of homeless people in rural areas was conducted in 2018, and a survey for urban areas was done in 2017 under the Prime Minister’s Awas (Urban) Yojana. The surveys revealed that there are 37,48,766 homeless people in Karnataka, including 17,31,633 landless and 20,17,133 homeless people.

In the financial year 2024-2025, Khan said that the target for various housing schemes was set at 7,38,881 homes, of which 3,27,747 have been approved. There are still 4,11,134 homes awaiting approval, he said, adding that there is a plan to increase the subsidy for house construction to Rs 4 lakh for SCs/STs and Rs 3.5 lakh for the general category families.

Replying to another query raised by MLC Bilkis Banu, Khan said that tenders have been floated for basic facilities such as platforms and sheds in the 405 residential colonies under the Minorities Welfare Department.

He also said that the department’s 2011 Recruitment and Guidelines for the Minority Directorate are currently under review, and after revision, necessary actions will be taken to fill vacancies.