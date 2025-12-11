'No change in leadership': MLC Yathindra claims father Siddaramaiah will retain CM post

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's MLC son Dr Yathindra on Thursday asserted that there will be no change in leadership.

"There is no tussle for CM post as I have already told you, now everything is clear, High Command has clearly said as of now there will be no change in leadership," he told reporters.

Visibly irked by Yathindra's statement, Dy CM D K Shivakumar quipped, "I think CM will reply for himself."

It is for the third time Yathindra issued such statements here since the Winter Session started on Monday. He had earlier stated that his father will complete a five year term as CM and later reluctantly issued a statement that he has said whatever he wanted.

Thursday's statement came in the backdrop of Siddaramaiah attending the dinner hosted by former MLA Firoz Sait on Wednesday late evening.

The minority community MLAs, including Firoz's younger brother Asif Sait, minister Zameer Ahmed among others who attended the dinner, seem to have thrown weight behind Siddaramaiah.