'No change in leadership': MLC Yathindra claims father Siddaramaiah will retain CM post

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's MLC son Dr Yathindra on Thursday asserted that there will be no change in leadership.
"There is no tussle for CM post as I have already told you, now everything is clear, High Command has clearly said as of now there will be no change in leadership," he told reporters.
Visibly irked by Yathindra's statement, Dy CM D K Shivakumar quipped, "I think CM will reply for himself."
It is for the third time Yathindra issued such statements here since the Winter Session started on Monday. He had earlier stated that his father will complete a five year term as CM and later reluctantly issued a statement that he has said whatever he wanted.
Thursday's statement came in the backdrop of Siddaramaiah attending the dinner hosted by former MLA Firoz Sait on Wednesday late evening.
The minority community MLAs, including Firoz's younger brother Asif Sait, minister Zameer Ahmed among others who attended the dinner, seem to have thrown weight behind Siddaramaiah.
Meanwhile, Scheduled Tribe Nayaka community legislators including former minister K N Rajanna under the leadership of PWD minister Satish Jarkiholi and seer Sri Prasannananda Swamiji held a meeting. "We have no objection for Siddaramaiah to continue as CM, if a situation arises for a change, the Dalit leaders should be considered. We will be happy if AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge, Dr G Parameshwara, K H Muniyappa, Dr H C Mahadevappa or even Satish Jarkiholi are made as CM", Swamiji told reporters.
Scheduled Caste community leaders headed by food and civil supplies minister K H Muniyappa and excise minister R B Thimmapur also held a separate meeting.
It is said that they insist on high command that both the leaders should not be dropped if the cabinet reshuffle happens in the future.
The turn of events unsettled D K Shivakumar's camp as Ramanagara MLA Iqbal Hussain reiterated that Yathindra should not play high command.
"High Command is strong and able. We should be the disciplined soldiers of Congress and adhere to its decision which Yathindra should realise. No one can play the high command's role," he stated.
Ediga Swami backs DKS:
Meanwhile, the Ediga community head Sri Pranavananda Swami urged Congress High Command to make Shivakumar as CM. He claimed that some 18-20 seers from most backward communities have backed Shivakumar.
He revealed that the members of the community will be embarking on a 41 days of padayatra from Chittapur in Kalaburagi district starting on January 6, 2026, demanding ST tag for Edigas, now under 2A category, which culminates on palace grounds for a huge rally.
Shivakumar has been asked to take the leadership of the rally, he added.