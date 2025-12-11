No jobs, Gen-Z is losing patience: BJP leader Vijayendra

BELAGAVI: State BJP president BY Vijayendra has warned the Congress government that Gen-Z will soon run out of patience, and it will not be a good situation for the ruling disposition.

Participating in a discussion on problems of North Karnataka, including the plight of farmers, Vijayendra said the government has failed the youth of the state. “The government has no concern about the youth.

You promised employment during the elections, but nothing has been done so far,” he said. On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s promise during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2023, he said, “He announced that there were 2,500 vacancies in the state government that will be filled up, but so far no appointment has been made. The KPSC needs a complete revamp,” he said.

“Despite you completing two and a half years of governance, you have not done justice to the youth of the state. There is no justice. I warn you not to test the patience of the youth. They have been waiting patiently since the last two and a half years,” he added.

Vijayendra also mocked the Gruhalakshmi scheme stating, “Gruhalakshmi has become the election Lakshmi, because money is released only during the elections,” he said.

Explaining the plight of the farmers, he said nearly 80 per cent of pulses crop – Toor, Green Gram and Black gram – has been destroyed in Kalyan Karnataka areas of Raichur, Gulbarga and Koppal. “Floods damaged the crop in many parts of Karnataka.