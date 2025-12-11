Teacher accused of sexually harassing students beaten, paraded with slipper garland in Karnataka's Haveri

HAVERI: Tension prevailed in Savanur town of Haveri district on Tuesday after a government school teacher, accused of sexually harassing girl students, was beaten by locals and paraded to the police station with a garland of slippers.

Police said the teacher, employed at the Government Urdu Higher Primary School in Savanur, had allegedly been harassing several girl students over a period of time.

The matter came to light after the children reportedly informed their parents, triggering widespread outrage in the community.

Enraged by the allegations, a group of parents and local residents went to the school, dragged the teacher out of the classroom and assaulted him. They then placed a garland of slippers around his neck and marched him through the streets in full public view to the Savanur Police Station and handed him over.

A senior police officer said they have taken the teacher into custody and initiated a detailed inquiry based on the complaints received from parents. “We are verifying the allegations and recording statements. Further action will follow as per the law,” he said.

Police officials also stated that they are examining videos of the mob assault that have circulated locally and will investigate the matter of vigilantism as well.

The incident has sparked concern among residents and education officials, with many calling for stronger safeguards to protect students in government schools across the district. A case has been registered in Savanur police station.