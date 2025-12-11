Technical bids for Tunnel Road Phase-1 to be in this week

BENGALURU: Technical bids for phase-1 of the tunnel road project are expected to be placed before the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) this week. Four companies, which have submitted their bids, have favoured two packages.

According to sources in the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), the state government is moving cautiously with regard to the implementation of the project and has entrusted a team with the task of collecting files related to technical bids.

It is said that the Adani Group, Dilip Buildcon, Vishwa Samudra Engineering, and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), which have submitted bids for phase-1 of the project, have proposed to execute the work in two packages.

Phase-1 of the 16.74-km tunnel road from Esteem Mall in Hebbal to Silk Board in BTM Layout will cost Rs 17,800 crore. “All four agencies have submitted their technical bids to be placed before TAC in the Urban Development Department (UDD). The company that quotes the best price will bag the project,” a source in UDD said.

The source said after the evaluation of technical bids, financial bids will be opened by mid-December and closed by December-end. The name of the winner will be announced in January.