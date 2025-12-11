Upa Lokayukta steps in to help kids who walk 14 km to school in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Upa Lokayukta Justice KN Phaneendra took suo motu cognisance of a report titled “No buses, roads, students walk 14 km to school and back: Children of Pachedoddi Cry for CM’s attention”, published in the TNIE on December 8, and registered a case against various authorities of Chamarajanagar district.

He made KS Bhoganaika, Depot Manager, KSRTC, Viraj, Assistant Conservator of Forests and Nagaraju KM, Hanur Wildlife Range, Chamarajanagar as respondents to the case. He directed them to address issues highlighted in the report and submit the reply within four weeks along with an action taken report.

He marked a copy of the order to the deputy commissioner, chief executive officer of zilla panchayat and deputy conservator of forests, Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Division, Kollegal taluk of Chamarajanagar district to take corrective measures on the issue and submit the report. He also forwarded a copy to the district in-charge minister of Chamarajanagar.

The TNIE report highlighted that with no bus connectivity and no proper road linking their village to nearby towns, over 50 school and college students from Pachedoddi in Hanur taluk walk 14 km every day.

Justice Phaneendra said the fundamental right to live with human dignity is enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution. If the report is true, it is a clear violation of constitutional rights. The case has been registered under Section 7(2) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, he said.