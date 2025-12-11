Worm-infested rice found in midday meals, parents raise alarm in Karnataka's Koppal

KOPPAL: Government schools in some parts of Koppal district are getting foodgrains infested with worms which are finding their way into the midday meals of schoolchildren.

On Tuesday, a school in Bisaralli village of Koppal taluk found worms in rice. Last week, a school in Muddenahalli of Kushtagi taluk faced a similar issue, posing a serious health risk to children. Officials said that no action has been taken despite complaining to higher authorities many times.

In all, 2.8 lakh children are provided with midday meals every day in Koppal district.

Children’s parents demanded that officials should check midday meals prepared at all government schools. Some parents also alleged that school committees or management could be purchasing low quality foodgrains and swindling money.

An official said, “Rice is supplied from various godowns in the district, while ingredients like dal, oil and others, are supplied by agencies. Private contractors may have supplied poor quality rice and dal. We will look into the problem and report to our senior officials soon.”