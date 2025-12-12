22-acre Kanekallu Lake back to brim under CSR

BENGALURU: After extensive rejuvenation interventions, the 21.33-acre Kanekallu Lake at Vagata Gram Panchayat has now been restored to its former glory.

The project, taken up by Ujjivan Small Finance Bank under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, in partnership with United Way Bengaluru, has resulted in an increase of water-holding capacity to 92 million litres from 62 million litres. The brimming lake will now benefit 16 villages around the water body.

As per the release, the water body underwent large-scale desilting, strengthening of the 535-metre main bund and 1,310-metre peripheral bund and restoration of waterflow channels. Approximately 180 cubic metres of nutrient-rich silt were redistributed to nearby farmers, supporting agricultural productivity and soil enrichment.

The rejuvenated lake will improve groundwater recharge, soil moisture retention and long-term irrigation access for surrounding villages. As many as 2,000 saplings were planted around the lake over one year and 20,000 fishes released into the lake to support aquatic biodiversity.

The initiative is expected to benefit farmers, youth and residents across 16 villages, contributing to stronger livelihoods and greater ecological resilience, the release added.