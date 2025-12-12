300 foreign nationals deported for peddling drugs in Karnataka: Dr G Parameshwara

BELAGAVI: Asserting that the Congress government is serious on curbing drug menace to make Karnataka a drug-free state, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara has said that an Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has been set up in the state.

“Probably, Karnataka is the only state in the country to constitute such a task force whose job is not only to curb supply of drugs, arrest the drug peddlers, but also to hold awareness programmes in schools and the colleges to educate the youth about the ill-effects of drug abuse on their health and careers,” Dr Parameshwara said, while replying to a question raised by MLC Abdul Jabbar (Congress) in the Council on Thursday.

Dr Parameshwara said that the Home Department has selected some 56 “efficient” officers for the job. He said that FIRs have been filed even against the police personnel found to be supporting drug peddlers.

The Home Minister claimed that recently in Bengaluru, the members of the Task Force visited 1000 educational institutions in one day to educate people about drugs and their adverse impact on their lives.

Dr Parameshwara regretted that many students from African countries, who arrived in India, are working as drug peddlers and supplying drugs to youth.