3,341 ha land acquisition delay stalls key Railway projects in Karnataka: Vaishnaw

MANGALURU: Several key railway projects in Karnataka has been stalled owing to delays in land acquisition by the state government, even as the Centre has significantly increased budgetary support for infrastructure development in the region.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, overall, Karnataka requires 9,020 hectares of land for various projects, of which 63% (5,679 ha) has been acquired, while 3,341 ha is still pending.

Dharwad–Belagavi via Kittur new line project (73 km), sanctioned on a 50:50 cost-sharing with Karnataka, has been held up entirely due to pending land acquisition.

As per the agreement, land is to be provided free of cost by the state.

The other projects facing significant delays due to land acquisition include 333 ha pending for Shimoga–Rannebennur new line (96 km), 581 ha pending for Belgaum–Dharwad new line (73 km), 488 ha pending for Shimoga–Harihar new line (79 km), 337 ha pending for Whitefield–Kolar new line (53 km), and206 ha pending for Hassan–Belur new line (32 km).

Responding to queries on delays and cost escalations, the minister said completion of timelines depend on factors such as land acquisition, statutory clearances, forest permissions, utility shifting, topographical challenges and law and order conditions – all of which can affect both cost and time.