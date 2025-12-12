Educationists demand formal Karnataka government order to prevent closure of state-run schools

BENGALURU: Educationists have urged the Karnataka government to issue a formal order confirming that no government schools will be closed or merged to establish 700 magnet Karnataka Public Schools (KPS), arguing that repeated oral assurances are insufficient and allegedly contradictory to existing government orders.

Professor S. G. Siddaramaiah, former chairman of the Kannada Development Authority, said, “I am ready to get down on the streets to protest against the closing of government schools to start 700 magnet Karnataka Public Schools. I am a product of free and compulsory education provided at government schools and colleges. Had I not got free education, I would have landed up being a shepherd or like any other person grazing cows in villages.”

He made this statement while addressing an audience comprising parents and students from various colleges at the People’s Convention against the closure of government schools at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday.

“The same government formed several committees to improve the quality of education in the government schools. However, none of the reports has been released for analysis in the public domain nor implemented. If they are not willing to implement the recommendations, then they should stop forming committees.”

Meanwhile, Prof A. H. Rajasab, former Vice-Chancellor of Tumkur University, urged the Education Minister, Madhu Bangarappa, and the state government to release a government order stating that they will not close or merge any government schools with KPS magnet schools.

He explained, “We are not against starting new KPS schools but we are against the magnet schools. Since the minister gave an oral statement on the floor of the House two days ago that no schools shall be closed, let him pass an official order about the same and we will remain in peace.”

Dr Niranjan Aradhya, an educationist, also criticised the Education Minister for allegedly making a false statement on the floor of the House.

“Several government orders have been passed to merge the government schools along with the KPS magnet schools. However, he is making a false statement that he wouldn’t close any government schools in such a holy place."

"The cabinet must also make a decision, as the minister has blatantly lied on the floor of the House. He keeps saying that there are fewer children in the government schools. The reality is that everybody wants to learn English, hence they easily move to private schools instead of continuing in government schools. If that has to change, then one must give quality education, infrastructure and fill vacant posts of teachers rather than closing or merging government schools with KPS schools.”