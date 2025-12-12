In the Assembly, MLA Kage again demands statehood for North Karnataka

BELAGAVI: KAGWAD MLA Raju Kage (Congress), who recently sparked a debate by demanding separate statehood for North Karnataka, has once again reiterated his demand at the winter session. Speaking during a discussion on issues concerning North Karnataka, the Congress MLA declared that he would continue to press for separate statehood, alleging long-standing neglect and discrimination by successive governments.

Kage said he has already written to both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urging them to consider separate statehood for the region. “Some media houses and pro-Kannada organisations have criticised me, while others have supported my stand. Let them criticise; I remain firm. I will continue to raise this demand,” he asserted.

Citing reasons for his demand, Kage said that although the government had announced five new taluks—including Kagwad—the administrative offices continue to function from rented buildings. The government had sanctioned Rs 8 crore for new taluk office buildings years ago, but no progress has been made, he said, adding,

“Meanwhile, Kaduru taluk has been granted Rs 16 crore. Our request to revise the Rs 8 crore allocation by even 20% for construction has been ignored,” he said. The MLA said major infrastructure projects remain stalled.

“Let organisations or MLAs blame me—I will continue to demand separate statehood for North Karnataka for all these reasons,” he concluded.