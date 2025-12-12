Karnataka DCM Shivakumar denies ‘show of strength’ claim; to join Delhi protest against ‘vote theft’

BELAGAVI: Firmly denying allegations of orchestrating a show of strength amid the ongoing leadership rumblings within the Congress, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said he neither needs to display power nor seeks to rally legislators behind him.

Shivakumar said, “I am not doing any show of strength. I don’t need it. No one should come behind me, and no one should speak on my behalf.”

Speaking after Monday's assembly session in Belagavi, he stressed that all 140 Congress MLAs, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, belong to one single group - the Congress.

“Do not create or encourage any talk of factions,” he insisted, adding that “If someone lovingly invites me for a meal, how can I refuse?”

On repeated comments by Yathindra Siddaramaiah regarding the Chief Minister’s tenure, Shivakumar said he was unaware. “The Honourable Chief Minister will respond to all such matters,” he remarked.

To Delhi for protest against ‘vote theft’

Shivakumar said he will travel to Delhi on Saturday to join the nationwide protest against alleged large-scale voter fraud during the Lok Sabha elections.

“Rahul Gandhi started this fight against vote theft right here in Karnataka. We had exposed voter data theft back in 2023 through the Chilume scandal and filed complaints with the Election Commission. Now Rahul has placed evidence before the nation,” he said.