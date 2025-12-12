Karnataka’s neglect of detention directive irks HC

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday expressed its displeasure in the state government not considering its order to follow the guidelines in cases booked under the GOONDA Act.
The court said the guidelines issued by the Coordinate Bench were to be circulated to the authorities concerned, namely, the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Principal Secretary, Law Department; Director General and Inspector General of Police; Secretary, Department of Parliamentary Affairs, etc.
Unfortunately, nothing seems to have changed, despite such guidelines being issued by this Court. Cyclostyled orders are being passed by the detaining authorities. Illegible copies of the documents are furnished without translations. If the guidelines are followed, the detenue raising objections regarding illegible copies will be considerably reduced, the court observed.
A division bench of Justice R Devdas and Justice B Muralidhara Pai made these observations while allowing a petition by Prathiba Talapati from Hubballi seeking quashing the order dated June 3, 2025, passed by the Commissioner of Police of Hubballi-Dharwad to detain Dawood Nadaf, invoking the provisions of the Karnataka Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug Offenders, Gamblers, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Slum Grabbers and Video or Audio Pirates (GOONDA) Act, 1985.
The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the impugned order does not comply with many of the guidelines issued by a Coordinate Bench of the high court in the case of Jayamma versus Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, for the benefit of the stakeholders, having regard to the provisions contained in the GOONDA Act.
The first guideline issued was that the detention order should be in writing and should be communicated to the detenue, soon after it is passed. Secondly, every detention order should be supplied with the translated legible version of all the scripts and documents relied upon, in the language the detenue understands, so as to enable him or her to effectively give a representation to the concerned, the counsel said.
SOP ready for A/c freezing in cyber fraud: GoI to HC
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday closed a public interest litigation seeking directions to the Union of India to formulate, notify and implement uniform guidelines or uniform standard operating procedure (SOP) for issuance of bank account freeze orders, debit restrictions and lien markings in cyber crime cases across the state, after the Union government informed that it has framed the draft SOP and same has been circulated among all the stakeholders and it will be finalised soon.