Karnataka’s neglect of detention directive irks HC

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday expressed its displeasure in the state government not considering its order to follow the guidelines in cases booked under the GOONDA Act.

The court said the guidelines issued by the Coordinate Bench were to be circulated to the authorities concerned, namely, the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Principal Secretary, Law Department; Director General and Inspector General of Police; Secretary, Department of Parliamentary Affairs, etc.

Unfortunately, nothing seems to have changed, despite such guidelines being issued by this Court. Cyclostyled orders are being passed by the detaining authorities. Illegible copies of the documents are furnished without translations. If the guidelines are followed, the detenue raising objections regarding illegible copies will be considerably reduced, the court observed.

A division bench of Justice R Devdas and Justice B Muralidhara Pai made these observations while allowing a petition by Prathiba Talapati from Hubballi seeking quashing the order dated June 3, 2025, passed by the Commissioner of Police of Hubballi-Dharwad to detain Dawood Nadaf, invoking the provisions of the Karnataka Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug Offenders, Gamblers, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Slum Grabbers and Video or Audio Pirates (GOONDA) Act, 1985.