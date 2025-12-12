MBA student from Kerala dies by suicide in Soladevanahalli

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old MBA student from Kerala has died by suicide leaving behind a death note mentioning three mobile phone numbers and details of a bank account.The deceased has been identified as Jagan Mohanan, a second year MBA student at a private college in Soladevanahalli. He was a native of Vadakara in Kozhikode district. The reasons behind the suicide are yet to be ascertained.

The police suspect that the student must have taken the extreme step following blackmail and threats from unidentified persons who had details of his personal information. The accused are suspected to have blackmailed him of making his information public if their monetary demands were not met.

The incident happened on Tuesday between 4.30pm and 6pm at the victim’s rented accommodation in Shanthinagar on the Hesaraghatta Road in Soladevanahalli police station limits. His body was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

The victim’s elder brother, K Kiran Kumar, in a complaint to the police stated that he got a call from his sister saying that Jagan had taken his own life.

“No arrests have been made yet. The victim has not named anybody in the death note. He mentioned having transferred `24,000 to a bank account. The details of the mobile phone numbers mentioned in the death note are being checked,” said DL Nagesh, DCP, (North West division).

The body was handed over to the family members after the postmortem at Victoria Hospital.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)