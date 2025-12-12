Rs 5,000 fine on motorists throwing garbage in public in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) is all set to target motorists who throw garbage in public places. Those caught will be fined Rs 5,000 and a tractor load of garbage dumped in front of their houses.

This initiative was launched on Thursday after the recent ‘Kasa Suriyuva Habba’ (garbage dumping festival), where litterbugs were targeted across the city.

Officials from BSWML and Bengaluru North City Corporation caught many litterbugs at Ward 29 in Sarvagnanagar and collected Rs 5,000 as fine from them.

In one such incident, a litterbug, who came by an SUV, threw garbage and sped away near Kalyan Nagar. The civic officials traced the vehicle owner’s house with the help of traffic police and penalised him. Junior Health Inspector Sandeep and other civic officials collected Rs 5,000 as fine and warned him against throwing garbage in public places, Karee Gowda, Chief Executive Officer, BSWML, said.

“The initiative to catch motorists throwing garbage in public places has been launched. Civic officials will go after the litterbugs and shame them for their acts by dumping garbage in front of their houses and collecting fines,” a senior official said.

In a recent video conference, Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao directed the civic officials to trace such litterbugs and dump garbage in front of their houses, besides collecting Rs 5000 as fine. He also directed the officials to collect the garbage transportation cost from the violators.

Marshals have been instructed to be vigilant and make videos of motorists dumping garbage in public places. Footage from CCTV cameras installed in public places will be obtained to trace the litterbugs, he said.