Segregate waste, there is demand for low-value plastic: BSWML CEO Karee Gowda

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) CEO Karee Gowda said there is a demand for segregated low-value plastics from cement companies, and called upon the public to segregate their waste. He said there is a significant improvement in waste collection in the city and waste segregation has reached 55 per cent.

“Initially, from October 14, 18 tonnes of low-value plastic were sent to the waste-to-energy plant in Bidadi in four compactor vehicles every day. But now, 300-350 tonnes of low-value plastic is sent in 60-70 compactor vehicles daily,” Gowda said, adding that 11,99,535 tonnes and 67,26,252 tonnes of low-value plastic were sent to the plant in October and November, respectively. He explained that of the 385 compactors of waste sent to the landfill every day, 65 compactors were reduced, cutting down the burden on landfills.

Gowda mentioned that Dalmia Cements Limited’s factory in Kadapa has requested BSWML to supply 300-350 tonnes of low-value plastic every day from December 15. He said many cement factories are coming forward and there is a need to increase waste segregation. He called on the public to segregate waste into wet, dry and household hazardous waste, and hand it over to pourakarmikas.