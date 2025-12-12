'Suraksha 75 Junctions' initiative work must be priority: GBA chief

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao instructed officials to expedite the ongoing development work under the ‘Suraksha 75 Junctions’ initiative. On Thursday, Rao held a progress review meeting and directed the chief engineers to visit the proposed junctions, inspect the sites and initiate work immediately. He added that if any modifications are required in the existing designs, they should be revised without delay and the work must be completed at the earliest.

He emphasised that officials must give special attention to the junction development works taken up in their respective city corporations. Continuous monitoring should be ensured, corporation-wise review meetings should be conducted and progress reports should be submitted regularly, Rao said.

The junctions under development are: Hudson Circle, NR Square, Hudson Police Park, Dairy Circle, Gubbi Thotadappa Circle, Golf Club Junction, KH Circle, Rajiv Gandhi Circle, Brigade Circle, Ashoka Pillar Circle, Guttahalli Circle, Town Hall, Mayo Hall, Nehru Circle and Upparpet Circle.