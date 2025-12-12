Wide gap in menstrual leave implementation in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Even as Karnataka’s menstrual leave policy is before the Karnataka High Court, following petitions by the Bengaluru Hotels Association challenging the government’s authority to introduce it, testimonies from women across sectors show a widening gap between the state’s intention and on-ground implementation.

From HR leaders welcoming the policy as progressive workplace reform to civic workers who have never heard of it, the responses reflect uneven workplace conditions surrounding menstruation across the workforce.

For HR professionals, the policy represents an institutional shift towards dignity at the workplace. National Human Resource Welfare Association founder Narasimha MV called it a thoughtful step toward creating healthier and more inclusive workplaces. He said, “It is important to sensitise managers so that women feel safe to avail the leave during menstruation. With a few internal adjustments, organisations can transition smoothly.”

Many Pourakarmikas, whose work involve physical exertion, are unaware of the policy. Three of them in Bengaluru, who have spent 18 years in the profession, said their superiors are unlikely to allow such leave. They usually take unpaid leave, they said.