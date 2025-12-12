Wide gap in menstrual leave implementation in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Even as Karnataka’s menstrual leave policy is before the Karnataka High Court, following petitions by the Bengaluru Hotels Association challenging the government’s authority to introduce it, testimonies from women across sectors show a widening gap between the state’s intention and on-ground implementation.
From HR leaders welcoming the policy as progressive workplace reform to civic workers who have never heard of it, the responses reflect uneven workplace conditions surrounding menstruation across the workforce.
For HR professionals, the policy represents an institutional shift towards dignity at the workplace. National Human Resource Welfare Association founder Narasimha MV called it a thoughtful step toward creating healthier and more inclusive workplaces. He said, “It is important to sensitise managers so that women feel safe to avail the leave during menstruation. With a few internal adjustments, organisations can transition smoothly.”
Many Pourakarmikas, whose work involve physical exertion, are unaware of the policy. Three of them in Bengaluru, who have spent 18 years in the profession, said their superiors are unlikely to allow such leave. They usually take unpaid leave, they said.
Anganwadi staff, who work nearly 300 days a year, also stressed the need for sector-specific protections. CITU general secretary S Varalakshmi said the days of menstruation are strenuous for the women because of the physical nature of their duties and the taboos many face. She said the government has responded positively to the union’s request for a separate law for Anganwadi workers.
In contrast, corporate workers describe the policy as an added benefit rather than a transformative one. Sarita, an employee at an MNC, said her company has unlimited paid sick leave, which could accommodate menstrual needs.
Altogether, it appears that the policy’s impact is likely to be most significant for women in the informal and service sectors, where even a single day of rest often comes at a cost.