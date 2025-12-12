Yathindra reiterates his dad and CM Siddaramaiah will complete term

BELAGAVI: In a fresh twist to Karnataka’s simmering leadership debate, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son and MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah has dropped another political bombshell. Yathindra asserted that the Congress high command has categorically ruled out any change in leadership, and that his father will “continue as CM for the full five-year term.

Speaking to a section of media in Belagavi on Thursday, Yathidra said, “There is no tussle for CM’s post now. Everything is clear. The high command has clearly said there will be no change of leadership.” This statement has raised eyebrows within the Congress, especially since Siddaramaiah had recently instructed ministers and legislators not to make public comments on the so-called “chair tug-of-war” between his camp and that of Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. Despite the caution, Yathindra’s remarks have once again stirred the pot, adding fuel to a fire the top brass was trying hard to douse.

The controversy had appeared to cool down after two breakfast meetings between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. Following one such meeting at Shivakumar’s residence, the CM had said he would remain in office “as long as the high command decides,” signalling temporary calm in the Congress ranks.

Political circles are now abuzz with a key question: Is Yathindra’s remark a deliberate signal aimed at the Shivakumar camp? According to sources, DCM’s supporters believe that the high command will summon Siddaramaiah after the end of the winter session and push for a leadership change by mid-January 2026.