Yathindra reiterates his dad and CM Siddaramaiah will complete term

BELAGAVI: In a fresh twist to Karnataka’s simmering leadership debate, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son and MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah has dropped another political bombshell. Yathindra asserted that the Congress high command has categorically ruled out any change in leadership, and that his father will “continue as CM for the full five-year term.
Speaking to a section of media in Belagavi on Thursday, Yathidra said, “There is no tussle for CM’s post now. Everything is clear. The high command has clearly said there will be no change of leadership.” This statement has raised eyebrows within the Congress, especially since Siddaramaiah had recently instructed ministers and legislators not to make public comments on the so-called “chair tug-of-war” between his camp and that of Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. Despite the caution, Yathindra’s remarks have once again stirred the pot, adding fuel to a fire the top brass was trying hard to douse.
The controversy had appeared to cool down after two breakfast meetings between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. Following one such meeting at Shivakumar’s residence, the CM had said he would remain in office “as long as the high command decides,” signalling temporary calm in the Congress ranks.
Political circles are now abuzz with a key question: Is Yathindra’s remark a deliberate signal aimed at the Shivakumar camp? According to sources, DCM’s supporters believe that the high command will summon Siddaramaiah after the end of the winter session and push for a leadership change by mid-January 2026.
On the other hand, Siddaramaiah loyalists are confident the top brass will first give the green signal for a cabinet reshuffle after Sankranti, reinforcing the CM’s position. With factional tensions resurfacing at a politically sensitive moment, Yathindra’s comments have once again pushed the leadership debate to the centre stage, threatening the fragile truce between Karnataka’s two tallest Congress leaders.
‘If we speak, it’s misconduct; if they speak, it’s brilliance’
Ramanagara Congress MLA Iqbal Husain said, “If we speak, it becomes misconduct; if they speak, it becomes brilliance’’, firing a pointed salvo within the party’s escalating war of words. Responding to Yathindra’s statement on the leadership issue, Husain said, “If we say anything, we are served notices. Our senior leaders are not weak.
They are strong.” Reiterating that the Congress high command alone will decide everything, Husain distanced himself from the controversy, saying he had no idea who was driving Yathindra’s repeated public remarks. “You should ask him about the statements he keeps making. We have been clearly instructed not to issue comments,” he said.
Husain’s retort comes months after he himself was served a disciplinary notice for publicly stating that Shivakumar would become CM.
Ediga seer warns Cong, rallies support for DKS
Ediga community pontiff Sri Pranavananda Swami has urged the Congress high command to elevate DK Shivakumar as Chief Minister, warning that the party will perish if it ignores the demand. The seer claimed that 18 to 20 pontiffs from various most backward communities have endorsed Shivakumar’s leadership. He also announced a 41-day padayatra by the Ediga community beginning January 6, 2026, from Chittapur in Kalaburagi district, pressing for ST status for Edigas, currently listed under the 2A category.