30 MLAs attend dinner meeting, refuse to call it head count for DCM

BELAGAVI: The tussle for the chief minister’s chair continues in Congress with Dr Ramesh Doddannavar, son of former Belagavi District Congress president Komalanna Doddannavar, hosting a dinner on Thursday on behalf of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar with over 30 MLAs taking part.

MLAs Balakrishna, Bandi Siddanagouda, Iqbal Hussain and others were at the dinner. This was said to be in counter to MLC Yathindra’s recent statement that his father, Siddaramaiah, would remain CM for five years. Though the dinner at Doddannavar’s place is touted as a show of strength, those who attended it dismissed any such claims.

“It was only a dinner party. About 50- 60 MLAs attended the dinner. Such a meeting cannot be termed a show of strength. We did not discuss politics. If Shivakumar hosts a dinner, he will invite all the 224 MLAs. They will all come. That is because Shivakumar has cultivated several friends and he has strived hard for the party. If the party wants him as CM, he need not wait till Sankranti. He will become CM immediately after this session,” said Ramanagara MLA Iqbal Hussain.